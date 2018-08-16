Driver Who Swerved, Killed Cyclist Was High on Meth: DA

A man who swerved into the bike lane and killed a well-known endurance cyclist a year ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday.

Felix Ruiz Bazan, 26, will spend 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Paul Cornish, 70, was struck and killed on August 31 while riding in the designated bike lane on westbound State Route 76, police said.

Bazan was behind the wheel of a 2001 Honda Accord and was driving on a suspended license at the time, police said.

Officers later discovered that Ruiz Bazan’s car was an unreported stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors said he was driving under the influence of methamphetamine when the collision occurred.

When he's sentenced, Bazan faces a stipulated sentence of 10 years, prosecutors said.

Cornish was well-known in the cycling community and was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1973 for cycling 13 days, 5 hours and 20 minutes.