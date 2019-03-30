San Diego deputies are investigating an alleged case of attempted child luring in Santee, where a man is accused of offering a 9-year-old girl a ride to a “game” as she rode her bike in her neighborhood.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the stranger allegedly approached the girl at around 6 p.m. Thursday, while she rode her bicycle in the 8000-block of Poplin Drive. The street is located near the community’s popular Big Rock Park, frequented by families and children.

After the man offered to take the girl to a game, investigators said the child got scared and quickly rode her bike away from the stranger and back to her house. She was not harmed.

The SDSO released details of the incident for the first time on Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s department described the man as being between 60 and 70 years old, with white hair. He wore a red hat and chrome sunglasses.

Investigators said the car he was driving was described as a two-door, silver convertible with a black top, which may have been a Honda. Deputies said the license plate had a handicapped emblem on it; investigators could not get the full plate number, but it had a 7 in it, the SDSO said.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information on this case or the man's identity can call the SDSO’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.