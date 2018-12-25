Argument Over Suspected Drug Use Leads to Shooting in Skyline

A shooting at a home in Skyline left residents there shaken Tuesday evening but no one was wounded, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Hagmann Court near Keiller Neighborhood Park, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The incident started when residents told the suspect, who was sitting in a Silver BMW smoking what was believed to be narcotics in front of their home, to stop smoking, Buttle said.

The residents and the suspect got into a shouting match and, at some point, one of the residents ripped off the front plate of the car, the officer said.

The suspect got out of the car and fired three to six shots then fled in the car. The residents then called 911.

When police arrived, the residents gave police the license plate, which was registered to a car at home on nearby Di Marino, Buttle said.

Officers went to the home to talk to the suspect, but the suspect was not among the 15 people that were inside the home at the time, he said.

The registered owner of the BMW lives at the home but was not home at the time of the incident, the officer said. The suspect was just using the car, he said.

The suspect was still on the loose. Police have not released the description of the suspect and the shooting was not believed to be gang-related.