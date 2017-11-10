Argument Leads To Stabbing In Gaslamp District

An active duty military officer was stabbed in the Gaslamp district late Thursday.

It happened near Fifth Avenue and Market Street about 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the victim and a friend, who is a veteran, were pointing to a suspect, who was wearing a military uniform.

The three of them got into a confrontation and the supsect took out a knife, according to witnesses.

Several people nearby jumped in to help.

Witnesses said the argument was over the suspect's uniform.

The victim was stabbed in the arm and is being treated at a local hospital.

San Diego Police officers arrested a suspect.

No other information was available.

