Argument Leads To Stabbing In Gaslamp District - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Argument Leads To Stabbing In Gaslamp District

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Argument Leads To Stabbing In Gaslamp District

    An active duty military officer was stabbed in the Gaslamp district late Thursday.

    It happened near Fifth Avenue and Market Street about 11:30 p.m.

    Witnesses said the victim and a friend, who is a veteran, were pointing to a suspect, who was wearing a military uniform.

    The three of them got into a confrontation and the supsect took out a knife, according to witnesses. 

    Several people nearby jumped in to help.

    Witnesses said the argument was over the suspect's uniform. 

    The victim was stabbed in the arm and is being treated at a local hospital. 

    San Diego Police officers arrested a suspect. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices