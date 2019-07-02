Airport Authority Announces $500M for Airport Access Improvements

The San Diego Airport Authority announced a $500 million agreement Tuesday that will fund projects aimed at making it easier to get to the airport.

Most of the funding will be given to local groups like SANDAG, the Metropolitan Transit System, and Caltrans to develop and improve transit projects that serve Lindbergh Field.

Some of the specific plans include a roadway connecting Laurel Street to the airport with no stop lights, a new electric shuttle system from Old Town Transit Center, and improved bike and walking paths along North Harbor Avenue.

A new transit station is also included in the airport’s latest development plan.

San Diego’s trolley could eventually go directly to the airport, but that project has not yet been announced.