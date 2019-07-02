Airport Authority Announces $500M for Airport Access Improvements - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Verdict Reached in Navy SEAL Trial
logo_sd_2x

Airport Authority Announces $500M for Airport Access Improvements

By Alex Presha

Published 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Ways to Reduce the Costs and Stress of Divorce

    The San Diego Airport Authority announced a $500 million agreement Tuesday that will fund projects aimed at making it easier to get to the airport.

    Most of the funding will be given to local groups like SANDAG, the Metropolitan Transit System, and Caltrans to develop and improve transit projects that serve Lindbergh Field.

    Some of the specific plans include a roadway connecting Laurel Street to the airport with no stop lights, a new electric shuttle system from Old Town Transit Center, and improved bike and walking paths along North Harbor Avenue.

    A new transit station is also included in the airport’s latest development plan.

    San Diego’s trolley could eventually go directly to the airport, but that project has not yet been announced.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices