Adorable Cheetah Cub Debuts at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

There is an adorable new addition at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and she's sure to make you smile.

A 6-week-old female Cheetah cub has joined arrived at the park on Monday from Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas, according to the San Diego Zoo Global.

She is being hand-reared by animal care staff because she was unable to compete with her siblings during nursing time due to her size and not gaining weight.

After bottle feedings began, she began to thrive, the zoo said.

According to animal care staff, the cub has a "sweet" personality and likes interacting with animal care staff.

She can be seen every day at the nursery at the Safari Park's Ione and Paul Harter Animal Care Center.

The cub will be moved to the San Deigo Zoo to become an animal ambassador after about three months.