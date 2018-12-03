672 Votes Separate 77th State Assembly District Candidates

NBC 7's Danny Freeman breaks down the last leg of the race in the 77th State Assembly District. (Published 2 hours ago)

An incredibly tight race for a local state assembly district got even closer with the release of the latest election results.

Update results released Monday show 77th State Assembly District incumbent Brian Maienschein leading Democratic challenger Sunday Gover by just 672 votes. The final results are just three days away.

Experts say Gover’s late sprint toward the finish line likely isn’t enough to put the democrat over the top, but some see the tight race as a sign of changing times in the North County.

Dan Rottenstreich consulted for Gover's campaign and says no matter what, we have not seen the last of her.

“This was Sunday's first run for office and did incredibly well in a district that most political insiders wrote off as a safe Republican seat. Clearly, that's not the case,” Rottenstreich said. “Right now we're monitoring the vote count, making sure every vote is counted and every voters' voice is heard, and waiting for the final result on December 6th.”

Political consultant Laura Fink explained Maienschein was not initially a big democratic target because he sometimes votes across party lines.

“Out of respect for the votes that Brian Maiensheine was able to give them in defiance of their party, they stayed out of the race,” she said.

NBC 7 reached out to Maienschein's office and campaign for comment but did not hear back.