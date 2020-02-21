7 San Diego Sites Land on Governor’s Emergency Housing List

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order during his Wednesday State of the State address that would increase shelter and housing options to deal with the homeless crisis. The proposed site list was released Friday and there are seven locations in San Diego County.

The proposed 286 sites are either in park and ride lots, vacant lots, fairgrounds, or other state buildings. Governor Newsom has set aside $650 million in State Emergency Homeless Aid to carry out the executive order.

One of the proposed sites is in Spring Valley off of Jamacha Boulevard near Spring Valley Community Park. There’s also a daycare, community center and several businesses nearby.

Some people at Spring Valley Community Park have mixed feelings about a homeless shelter being built so close.

“I mean, anything to help out the homeless, for sure, but I think there’s probably other places where they might benefit from,” said T.T. Tum.

Others tell NBC 7 there are already a lot of homeless in the area and having a shelter might help them get back on their feet.

“They need a place to lay down every night in a warm bed, or wherever that may be, and have food, hot food, and showers and all that,” said Maxine Falconer.

Since the program is just starting, the proposed sites could change and more locations might be added.

If you would like a closer look at the proposed sites, click here.