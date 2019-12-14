7 People From UC San Diego Taken to Hospitals for Alcohol-Related Calls

Seven people were transported from UC San Diego to nearby hospitals after several alcohol-related calls to emergency services.

The seven people were picked up from three separate locations on UC San Diego's campus around 2 a.m. on Friday night, all for alcohol-related reasons, UCSD spokesperson Christine Clark told NBC 7.

Campus police and medical services responded to one undergraduate housing building at Eleanor Roosevelt College, on the west side of the campus, and two separate graduate housing buildings, Clark said. Graduate housing is dispersed throughout UCSD's campus.

It was unclear whether those taken to the hospital were students, visitors, graduate students, undergraduates or underage.

Students just completed a week of final exams on Friday, finishing the first quarter of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The university has an amnesty policy that allows students to call for medical attention if someone is in distress and has been drinking or doing drugs. Both the student in distress and the caller can receive protection from policy violations if they call for help in an emergency.

Students can only use the program once every two academic years, the policy says, and they cannot have higher-level policy violations such as the distribution of controlled substances, hazing or assault.