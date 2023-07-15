OCEANSIDE

6 men overdose on fentanyl in Oceanside

First responders revived the patients with naloxone, firefighters said

By Danielle Smith

Six people who overdosed on fentanyl Friday afternoon in Oceanside survived after first responders quickly treated them, fire officials said.

At around 4:30 p.m., crews responded to a reported overdose at Seagaze Park, south of the Oceanside Pier, the Oceanside Fire Department said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found six men who had overdosed on the potent and often deadly synthetic opioid.

First responders rapidly administered naloxone — an FDA-approved medication that can reverse opioid overdose — which revived the men, firefighters said.

After receiving treatment, all six patients refused to be taken to the hospital despite the advice of paramedics.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter, reports NBC 7's Amber Frias.

Last year, more than 72,000 deaths in the U.S. were related to synthetic opioids, according to the fire department.

The Oceanside Fire and Police Departments advise the public to carry naloxone if a friend or family member overdoses. Naloxone can be found in drug stores or on the California Department of Health Care Services’ website.

