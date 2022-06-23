55-Year-Old Man Arrested for ‘Annoying a Minor' Walking to Summer School in Escondido

A 55-year-old man was arrested Thursday for annoying a minor after a student claimed he had been following her for several blocks walking to school.

The incident happened in the morning when a high school student, traveling on Grand Avenue near Oak Hill Drive on her way to summer school near Orange Glen High School, spotted a tan-colored van following her.

Escondido Police said the suspect did not get out of the car or make contact with her, that he was only driving slowly and acting strange.

The student did feel uncomfortable and found another student on her way to school who she was able to pair up with and walk with the rest of the way to school.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The student was able to take a photo of the brown van and it was later spotted by police where the driver was arrested for annoying a minor, EPD said.

The man was identified as Joseph Adamson, a resident of Escondido.

The Escondido Union High School District reminded students to be aware and alert of their surroundings at all times and to report suspicious activity to the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722.