San Diego Humane Society

5 Kittens, 1 Cat Left in Cardboard Box at Santee Fire Station

The San Diego Humane Society named the 7-week-old kittens Chief, Blaze, Ember, Cinder, and Smokey, and a 6-month-old cat, Diana Prince

By Monica Garske

San Diego Humane Society

Six young cats are now being cared for by the San Diego Humane Society after being left in a cardboard box outside a fire station in Santee.

The animals – five 7-week-old kittens and one 6-month-old cat – were dropped off at the Santee Fire Department station on Carlton Oaks Drive on No. 19.

The San Diego Humane Society was called to the fire station to pick up the kittens, who were unharmed, and they were taken to the organization’s 24-hour Kitten Nursery.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego County in Purple Tier, Adjusts to Curfew

SDPD 2 hours ago

Car Pursued By SDPD Rolls Off SR-94 Onramp, Lands on Roof

The location where the kittens were dropped off inspired their nicknames. The San Diego Humane Society said the kittens have been named Chief, Blaze, Ember, Cinder and Smokey; each one is currently in a foster home, the SDHC said.

Their older companion’s shelter name is Diana Prince. She is currently being cared for at the Humane Society.

The SDHC said anyone who needs help rehoming a pet can access information here.

San Diego Humane Society
A box of kittens was left at a fire station in Santee on Nov. 19.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane SocietypetsSanteeSantee Fire DepartmentKittens
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us