4 people, including 2 police officers, hospitalized in Midway District crash

Four people were hospitalized, two of them police officers, after a vehicle crash in the Midway District of San Diego on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Midway Drive and Barnett Avenue near Midway District and Liberty Station around 12:16 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and SDPD are still investigating the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

NBC 7 will continue updating this page with more information as it arrives.