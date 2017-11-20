The flames broke out on the second floor of the Naval Medical Center San Diego in Balboa Park.

A fire ripped through a dental clinic in Balboa Park Monday, burning one patient and three staff members, confirmed the Naval Medical Center.

The flames broke out around 10:30 a.m. inside the clinic on the second floor of the first building of the Naval Medical Center, hospital spokesperson Mike Alvarez said.

Firefighters from the local Federal Fire Department kept the flames confined to one room. Crews knocked down the blaze by 11 a.m.

Each victim was evaluated at the hospital's emergency room and transported to UC San Diego's Burn Center for further treatment, according to the Naval Medical Center.

No further information about the medical conditions of the injured was available. An investigation into the incident is underway.

This fire was most likely accidental, Alvarez said.