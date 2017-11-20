4 Suffer Burns When Fire Rips Through Dental Clinic in Balboa Park - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

4 Suffer Burns When Fire Rips Through Dental Clinic in Balboa Park

The fire left one patient and three staff members with burn injuries

By Cassia Pollock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    4 Suffer Burns When Fire Rips Through Dental Clinic in Balboa Park
    NBC 7
    The flames broke out on the second floor of the Naval Medical Center San Diego in Balboa Park.

    A fire ripped through a dental clinic in Balboa Park Monday, burning one patient and three staff members, confirmed the Naval Medical Center.

    The flames broke out around 10:30 a.m. inside the clinic on the second floor of the first building of the Naval Medical Center, hospital spokesperson Mike Alvarez said.

    Firefighters from the local Federal Fire Department kept the flames confined to one room. Crews knocked down the blaze by 11 a.m.

    Each victim was evaluated at the hospital's emergency room and transported to UC San Diego's Burn Center for further treatment, according to the Naval Medical Center.

    No further information about the medical conditions of the injured was available. An investigation into the incident is underway.

    This fire was most likely accidental, Alvarez said.

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices