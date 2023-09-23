Small Pauma Valley grocery store catches fire, closes SR-76

Cal Fire crews closed State Route 76 in both directions while battling flames that burned both a small Pauma Valley grocery store and restaurant on Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

#PaumaIC [Update] Firefighters are in defensive mode protecting surrounding exposures. pic.twitter.com/atUNswrRr8 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 23, 2023

Bright orange flames and dark smoke could be seen rising high into the sky around 7:50 a.m. from the back of Pauma Valley Trading Center and Mexican restaurant, El Rey, located at Highway 76 and Pauma Valley Road in the far northern inland reaches of San Diego County.

Firefighters worked to defend nearby buildings from the flames, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

By 10:33 a.m., firefighters had knocked down the fire and confined it to the building of origin.

SR-76 will remain closed from Cole Grade Road to Valley Center Road as firefighters stay on the scene for several more hours to clean up.

Yelp reviewers describe Pauma Valley Trading Center as a small, well-stocked and friendly market in an area with few grocers.

El Rey was known by Yelp visitors as a relaxing, "old school" Mexican restaurant with good food, service and decor.

This is a developing story. NBC 7's digital team will continue to update this page with more information as it arrives.