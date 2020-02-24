san marcos

3 Vehicles Involved in Crash Near San Marcos

By Sophia McCullough

Three vehicles were involved in a crash at an intersection near San Marcos Monday night, closing the intersection for at least two hours, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

SDSO said the collision happened at S. Rancho Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

One of the involved vehicles went down an embankment and at least three people were injured in the collision, SDSO said.

Local

Rancho Penasquitos 46 mins ago

Emotional Sentencing for Driver Who Killed Woman in Rancho Peñasquitos Hit-and-Run

NBC 2 hours ago

State Court Orders New Trial to Decide Release of Sexually Violent Predator

North County Fire said one person was transported to Palomar Medical Center and another was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

San Marcos and Carlsbad fire departments also responded to the scene.

This article tagged under:

san marcos
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us