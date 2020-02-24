3 Vehicles Involved in Crash Near San Marcos

Three vehicles were involved in a crash at an intersection near San Marcos Monday night, closing the intersection for at least two hours, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

SDSO said the collision happened at S. Rancho Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

One of the involved vehicles went down an embankment and at least three people were injured in the collision, SDSO said.

North County Fire said one person was transported to Palomar Medical Center and another was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

San Marcos and Carlsbad fire departments also responded to the scene.