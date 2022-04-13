3 Injured in Shooting Near Businesses in Chollas Creek: SDPD

San Diego police are responding to a shooting near a department store in Chollas Creek that left three people injured.

The shooting was reported at a shopping center on University Avenue near 54th Street, according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims. The space is shared by a Burlington store and a Northgate Market.

SDPD couldn't confirm if the victims were shot inside one of the businesses or in the parking lot. There are people at the scene who weren't shot receiving care for shock-related discomfort, according to Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

No additional information was available. Check back for updates to this story.