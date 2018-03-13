Three winter storms will be approaching San Diego over the next several days, with the first moving into the county Tuesday night.

Mainly light rain will begin spreading southward into Orange and southwestern San Bernardino counties Tuesday and then across western Riverside and San Diego counties, NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said.

Much of the rainfall will occur overnight, with scattered, light showers Wednesday.

While not a lot of accumulation was expected with the storm moving through, there are two more bands of rain approaching the area over the next few days.

“Another round of precipitation is expected for Wednesday night into Thursday, and a third round should move in late Friday night into Saturday. Pockets of rain during those time frames may be moderate.” Kodesh said.

Snow levels will gradually lower to 6,000 to 6,500 feet Wednesday then to 5,000 to 5,500 feet Thursday and 4,500 to 5,000 feet Saturday, so while this is not a major snow event for San Diego County, resorts up north (Big Bear, etc.) should do well.

Kodesh says there are smaller chances of precipitation for Sunday and Monday.