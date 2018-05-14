3 Bodies Recovered From Small Plane Crash in East County

Images of the Ranchita Fire taken from S2 in the East County on Friday.

Three bodies were removed Monday from the wreckage of a small plane crash in San Diego's East County. It's been four days since the crash was first reported.



The plane crash on Volcan Mountain sparked a 12-acre brush fire in the Ranchita area. Deputies described the area as Arkansas Canyon. It's located east of Warner Springs and west of Borrego Springs.

Someone saw the plane crashing and called 911 at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Due to the remote location of the crash, it wasn't found until Friday.

Search teams could not reach the wreckage until Sunday when they confirmed three people were dead at the crash site.

Images of Ranchita Fire in East County

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board airlifted out of the canyon. Deputies said some parts of the plane were also recovered.

It has not yet been determined if the plane is the same aircraft that did not arrive as scheduled to Gillespie Field.

A twin-engine Beechcraft Duchess did not land as scheduled Thursday night, according to Ian Gregor, spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration Pacific Division.

Keith Holloway with the NTSB said his agency will look into radar data, aircraft communications, weather and medical records.

Plane Crash's Remote Location Hampers Rescue Effort