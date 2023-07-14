27 kittens leave San Diego for Portland in search of better lives; 1,000 stay behind

A large group of kittens were sent to Portland, Oregon, on Thursday by the San Diego Humane Society to ease overcrowding at local shelters and help them find forever homes.

SDHS's animal care staff prepared the 27 kittens for takeoff and brought them to Alaska Airline's cargo terminal at San Diego International Airport at 7:20 a.m. The ASPCA and its flight manager loaded the kittens onto the plane and flew to Portland, where they were to meet the staff at the Oregon Humane Society.

The kittens all came in stray to San Diego and have had no owners come forward to claim them. They are between 8-10 weeks old.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

According to the SDHS, the transport to Oregon is in part to ease the overcrowding at local shelters.

The organization has seen a 53% increase in the daily average of kittens in-care in July of this year — 1,084 — compared with July 2022 , when there were 708. SDHS currently has 2,502 animals in care and is at 143% capacity for cat space and 173% for dog space.

"We are extremely grateful to the ASPCA for arranging this transport and to Oregon Humane Society for welcoming in these kittens into their care and getting them ready for adoption," a statement from SDHS read. "Some of the kittens still need spay/neuter surgeries in Portland, so this transport also alleviates pressure on San Diego Humane Society's medical team."