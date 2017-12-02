300+ Deserving Children Paired With Officers for Shopping Adventure

Police officers treated more than 300 deserving local children to a day filled with sea animals, shopping and Santa for their 24th annual Shop with a Cop event.

Every year, Shop with a Cop pairs a underserved child with a San Diego County law enforcement officer to give them a shopping experience for the holidays that they would otherwise not get.

For their 24th year, officers upped the ante.

Children started off the day at SeaWorld San Diego where they had breakfast with officers before watching a private tropical Christmas-themed dolphin show.

It was just the beginning.

With sirens blaring, police stopped traffic so that children could be escorted to the Target store on Sports Arena Boulevard.

Santa welcomed the kids into the store before they embarked on a shopping adventure. Each child was given a $150 gift card to spend on themselves or to holiday shop for their loved ones.

Officers hope the experience will provide children a positive interaction with law enforcement.

"This is one way that we get to know and engage with the communities we serve and help families less fortunate during the holiday season." Peace Officers Research Association of California President Brian Marvel said.



The event is sponsored by local law enforcement agencies, SeaWorld, Target, STAR/PAL and the San Diego Crime Commission. It is fully funded by grants and donations.

