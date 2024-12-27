San Diego

Want to watch this year's Holiday Bowl Parade in San Diego? Here's what to know

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Friday and begins at Harbor Drive and Grape Street.

By Danielle Smith

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 27: General view of the atmosphere during the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade on December 27, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Are you ready for San Diego's biggest holiday party? Syracuse will face Washington State in the 2024 DirecTV Holiday Bowl this Friday at Snapdragon Stadium.

This beloved San Diego tradition, now in its 45th year, comes with more than just the annual college football bowl game. There's also a 5K run, tailgates and, of course, the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade presented by Kaiser Permanente.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

2024 Holiday Bowl:

College Football 3 hours ago

Holiday Bowl financial boom about to kick off for San Diego

San Diego Dec 8

Syracuse and Washington State to meet in 2024 Holiday Bowl in San Diego

Football Dec 12

Hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut named Holiday Bowl's Honorary Chairman

Here's everything you should know about this year's parade:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

What time does the Holiday Bowl Parade start?

This family event — deemed "America's largest balloon parade" — kicks off Holiday Bowl festivities and takes place along the bayfront in downtown San Diego. According to the Holiday Bowl's website, more than 100,000 people are expected to attend.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Friday and will feature unique floats, giant balloons, magnificent marching bands and drill teams.

What is the parade route?

The parade route is roughly 1 mile and begins at Harbor Drive and Grape Street. It runs to Pacific Highway and Harbor Drive.

How much does it cost?

You can enjoy the parade for free if you watch it from the side of the street. If you want an optimal view, you can reserve a seat and purchase grandstand tickets for $30 each here.

Grandstands will be located near the start of the parade on the water side of the street at 1400 N Harbor Drive. Accessible seating is available, and children under 3 do not need a ticket.

This article tagged under:

San Diego
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us