Syracuse and Washington State to meet in 2024 Holiday Bowl in San Diego

Over the last five decades the Holiday Bowl has been one of the most exciting college football games of the season.

The 2024 edition will feature a pair of firsts: the first time it’s being played at Snapdragon Stadium and the first time Syracuse and Washington State will meet on the football field.

The 2024 DIRECTV Holiday Bowl will be Washington State vs. Syracuse. Source: us pic.twitter.com/NFt7ghIk6F — DIRECTV Holiday Bowl (@holidaybowl) December 8, 2024

The Orange will make their inaugural trip to America’s Finest City as representatives of the ACC, while the Cougars will play in the Holiday Bowl for the fifth time out of the Pac-12. These schools should keep up the tradition of high-scoring games in San Diego.

Both quarterbacks like to put the ball in the air. Syracuse’s Kyle McCord and Wazzou’s John Mateer each threw 29 touchdown passes, tied for fifth-most in the nation.

San Diego’s biggest holiday party kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.