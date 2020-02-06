- WHEN Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7 a.m.
- WHERE
Kit Carson Park, 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92025
Map | Website
- AGES All ages
- COST $5 - $30
Join the NBC 7 / Telemundo 20 Street Team with our very own NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen for the 2020 Walk for Animals - North County on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020! We'll celebrate our community's commitment to animals, while raising vital funds for San Diego Humane Society.
Schedule of Events
7 a.m. -- Registration, pancake breakfast, entertainment
8:30 a.m. -- Blessing of the Animals
8:45 a.m. -- Warm up
9 a.m. -- Walk begins
10:15 a.m. -- Dog Activities and Vendor Village continue until 11 a.m
Early bird pricing is in effect until Jan. 31. Register early to save!
Adults (ages 18+)
Early Bird: $10
Feb.1-Feb. 21: $20
Day-of event: $30
Children (ages 17 and under)
Early Bird: $5
Feb.1-Feb. 21: $10
Day-of event: $15
Cat Nappers (Individuals who are raising funds but not attending the Walk): $10
All registered participants will receive a Walk for Animals T-shirt! T-shirts for Cat Nappers will be mailed after the event.