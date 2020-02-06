WHEN Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7 a.m.

Join the NBC 7 / Telemundo 20 Street Team with our very own NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen for the 2020 Walk for Animals - North County on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020! We'll celebrate our community's commitment to animals, while raising vital funds for San Diego Humane Society.

Schedule of Events

7 a.m. -- Registration, pancake breakfast, entertainment

8:30 a.m. -- Blessing of the Animals

8:45 a.m. -- Warm up

9 a.m. -- Walk begins

10:15 a.m. -- Dog Activities and Vendor Village continue until 11 a.m

Early bird pricing is in effect until Jan. 31. Register early to save!

Adults (ages 18+)

Early Bird: $10

Feb.1-Feb. 21: $20

Day-of event: $30

Children (ages 17 and under)

Early Bird: $5

Feb.1-Feb. 21: $10

Day-of event: $15

Cat Nappers (Individuals who are raising funds but not attending the Walk): $10

All registered participants will receive a Walk for Animals T-shirt! T-shirts for Cat Nappers will be mailed after the event.