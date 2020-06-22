MCAS Miramar

2020 MCAS Miramar Air Show Canceled

Sandy Huffaker

The Blue Angels jets fly over-head during the Miramar Air Show in San Diego, CA on Thursday, October 11, 2012. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Corbis via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The 2020 MCAS Miramar Air Show scheduled for late September has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the base announced Monday.

The air show is the largest military air show in the world, drawing over 500,000 spectators each year, according to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

"With COVID-19 continuing to spread in communities in California and beyond, Col. Charles Dockery, Commanding Officer of MCAS Miramar, made the decision to suspend this fall's scheduled event and look to begin the early planning for a show in 2021," the base said.

Local

San Diego County Jun 20

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Positive Rate Up, 10 Community Outbreaks in 7 Days

Trevor Heitmann 1 hour ago

City Seeks to Prevent Release of Body-Cam Footage of 18-Year-Old YouTube Star Who Later Killed a Mother and Daughter

Dockery said they had initially hoped to host the show and usher in the reopening of San Diego.

"There are still a great many risks posed with a mass gathering of this size and scale to do it in a way that ensures our guests absolute safety. It remains a prudent choice to look ahead to 2021 and make it better than ever," he said.

The base said on Twitter it "hopes to bring something special" to San Diegans later this fall but it will not be the typical air show.

NBC 7 Reporter Flies High With Blue Angels Before MCAS Miramar Air Show
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

MCAS MiramarMCAS Miramar Air Show
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us