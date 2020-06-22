2020 MCAS Miramar Air Show Canceled

The 2020 MCAS Miramar Air Show scheduled for late September has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the base announced Monday.

The air show is the largest military air show in the world, drawing over 500,000 spectators each year, according to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

"With COVID-19 continuing to spread in communities in California and beyond, Col. Charles Dockery, Commanding Officer of MCAS Miramar, made the decision to suspend this fall's scheduled event and look to begin the early planning for a show in 2021," the base said.

Dockery said they had initially hoped to host the show and usher in the reopening of San Diego.

"There are still a great many risks posed with a mass gathering of this size and scale to do it in a way that ensures our guests absolute safety. It remains a prudent choice to look ahead to 2021 and make it better than ever," he said.

The base said on Twitter it "hopes to bring something special" to San Diegans later this fall but it will not be the typical air show.