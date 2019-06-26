Thanos snaps his fingers and half the population turns to dust. Conan O'Brien snaps his fingers and makes ConanCon tickets appear!

The late night comedian, donning the all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet, officially announced in a video posted to Instagram Tuesday that ConanCon will return to the Gaslamp Quarter for four action-packed shows coinciding with San Diego's biggest pop-culture convention.

"Get this, we're taking over Comic-Con for the fifth year in a row. ConanCon has blown you away in the past, but this year is going to be even bigger and better than before," he says.

How? Because Conan has the power of the Infinity Stones. In the video, the comedian shows off what the Gauntlet can do, snapping his fingers to make tickets, Funko figurines and Captain America's shield appear.

While the video didn't reveal when exactly tickets would become available, Conan said hopefuls should keep their eyes glued to the @ConanCon Instagram account that, like the vanished in "Avenger's EndGame," is coming back during this year's convention.

The Instagam account is where fans will find out which special guests will appear on each show, and which Funko POP! figures will be dolled out exclusively to lucky attendees.

Tapings are scheduled for various times from Wednesday, July 17 to Saturday, July 20. While the TeamCoco website doesn't say exactly where in San Diego the tapings will be held, the historic Spreckels Theatre on Broadway has the show on its marquee.

Tickets will only be available through the 1iota website and will go fast. A link will become available here when tickets go live. A San Diego Comic-Con badge is not required to obtain tickets but there will be a spot to enter a Member ID if you have one.

For more information on ConanCon visit here.