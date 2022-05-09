2 Victims Killed When Flying Tacoma Landed on Minivan in Midway District Are Identified

The two people killed Saturday night in the Midway District when a flying pickup truck landed on the minivan they were riding in were identified Monday by the office of the San Diego Medical Examiner.

Suad Alsamarai, 81, and Ahmed Mazin Salah Alrawi, 23, died at the scene and three others were hospitalized after a two-car crash in the Midway District Saturday.

The wreck involving a pickup truck and a minivan happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of at Camino Del Rio West and Sports Arena Boulevard, police said.

A 31-year-old man speeding westbound in a 1999 Toyota Tacoma truck in

the 2900 block of Sports Arena Boulevard hit a median and went airborne, SDPD said.

The truck landed on top of the northbound 2015 Toyota Sienna van, in the 3800 block of Rosecrans Street, which had four occupants, including the elderly El Cajon woman and San Diego man who were killed.

Paramedics rushed the two other people inside the van to a hospital; their conditions are unknown. The 31-year-old man, suffering from broken bones and other injuries, police said, was hospitalized as well.

The incident prompted several road closures Saturday night.

NBC 7 has requested more information regarding the crash, including the current condition of the others who were injured and whether the pickup driver faces any charges.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the crash

to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.