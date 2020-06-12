University City

2 University City Businesses Robbed Within 20 Minutes of One Another

The robberies happened at a Subway eatery on Genesee Avenue and at a gas station on Governor Drive Thursday night

By NBC 7 Staff

A Subway sandwich shop and a gas station in San Diego’s University City area were robbed Thursday night within about 20 minutes of one another, police said.

The first robbery happened at a Subway eatery located at 8750 Genesee Ave. at 9:53 p.m., the San Diego Police Department confirmed. An unknown man walked in, flashed a gun and demanded money from employees. The suspect ran out the front door.

Police described that suspect as a man in his 20s, wearing dark clothing and a white face mask.

Local

San Diego County Jun 6

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Close to 9K Local Positive Cases

Reopening San Diego 2 hours ago

Gyms Now Cleared to Reopen Across County

At 10:15 p.m., another robbery happened in the area, this time at a United Oil Gas Station at 3860 Governor Dr., about a mile away from the Subway eatery.

SDPD Officer Robert Heims said a man walked into the gas station’s convenience store, flashed a gun, and demanded money from an employee. He quickly ran out the front door.

Police described the suspect in the second robbery as being between 20 to 30 years old, wearing a brown jacket.

Both robberies are under investigation. Though the circumstances of each are similar, it is unknown, at this point, if the robberies are connected.

No one was hurt in either incident.

This article tagged under:

University CitySubway restaurantGenesee AvenueGovernor Driverobberies
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us