2 University City Businesses Robbed Within 20 Minutes of One Another

A Subway sandwich shop and a gas station in San Diego’s University City area were robbed Thursday night within about 20 minutes of one another, police said.

The first robbery happened at a Subway eatery located at 8750 Genesee Ave. at 9:53 p.m., the San Diego Police Department confirmed. An unknown man walked in, flashed a gun and demanded money from employees. The suspect ran out the front door.

Police described that suspect as a man in his 20s, wearing dark clothing and a white face mask.

At 10:15 p.m., another robbery happened in the area, this time at a United Oil Gas Station at 3860 Governor Dr., about a mile away from the Subway eatery.

SDPD Officer Robert Heims said a man walked into the gas station’s convenience store, flashed a gun, and demanded money from an employee. He quickly ran out the front door.

Police described the suspect in the second robbery as being between 20 to 30 years old, wearing a brown jacket.

Both robberies are under investigation. Though the circumstances of each are similar, it is unknown, at this point, if the robberies are connected.

No one was hurt in either incident.