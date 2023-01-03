2 New Laws for 2023 Change How California Drivers, Cyclists and Pedestrians Share Roads

California rang in the new year with two big changes to the way drivers, cyclists and pedestrians share roadways.

One new statewide law requires cars that are passing a bike in the same direction to move over one traffic lane.

“I think it makes it more complicated for us as drivers because I’m supposed to move over, but move over where?" said Laquitta Cook, San Diego resident.

Jaywalking will no longer be as criminalized as it currently is, and job postings will look a little different. Here are some of the new laws you can expect to see in 2023.

To be clear, the new law states you must only move to the left if a lane is open. If that’s not an option it requires drivers to slow down and only pass the biker when it's safe.

“I think that just is common sense to give more space for people who are riding bikes on our roadways,” said Andy Hanshaw, executive director of the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition.

Hanshaw said the new law is overdue.

“We continue to make progress on creating safer bikeways and together with these laws it will reduce injuries and fatalities,” said Hanshaw.

Nearly 300 people were killed on our roads last year, according to the organization.

Hanshaw said the new legislation will now also allow class 3 E-bike riders to use approved bicycle paths, trails, and lanes.

Now to a new law for pedestrians:

People will now be able to jaywalk or cross the road outside of a crosswalk without running the risk of a hefty fine, but there’s a catch. The road has to be clear of moving cars.

“Try to use these crosswalks for pedestrians as much as you can, because they are designed to keep pedestrians safe,” said Anlleyn Venegas, spokesperson for AAA.

The change came about because lawmakers say communities of color are disproportionately cited for jaywalking.

But according to data from the Safe Transportation Research and Education Center at UC Berkeley, the number of pedestrians killed crossing a street outside of a crosswalk last year was double the amount of those killed crossing in a designated area.

“It’s still a safety issue, regardless of whether they legalize it or not,” said San Diego resident Cedric McMillion.

“Laws are there to protect people and I feel like making jaywalking legal puts more people in danger,” said Cook.

Regardless of what you think of the new laws make sure you’re up to date before you hit the road.