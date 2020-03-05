Lockdowns Lifted at 2 Naval Bases in San Diego

Two Naval bases in San Diego were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday due to suspicious activity, a Navy public information officer confirmed.

Naval Base San Diego and Naval Amphibious Base Coronado were placed on lockdown at around 11 a.m. after initial reports of a suspicious person, possibly armed with a gun, near a building on Naval Base San Diego.

Naval Base San Diego officials posted a message on Facebook saying all personnel needed to “seek shelter and remain in place.”

“Security responding to incident,” the post added.

Manuel J. Delarosa, Deputy Director, Public Affairs Commander, Navy Region Southwest, told NBC 7 Navy security forces immediately investigated the report and determined there was no threat to Naval Base San Diego.

The lockdowns were then lifted at both bases, Delarosa said.

At around 11:45 a.m., Naval Base San Diego updated its post to confirm the lockdown had been lifted, saying all normal operations would resume.

UPDATE: Naval Base San Diego is secured from lock down. Please resume normal operations. ATTENTION: Naval Base San... Posted by Naval Base San Diego on Thursday, March 5, 2020

Delarosa attributed the swift resolution of Thursday's lockdowns to Navy security forces and how well they are trained to handle these types of incidents.

He said that in instances like this, anyone on base should seek shelter, secure their building and await further orders from Navy officials.

Naval Amphibious Base Coronado is located off Silver Strand on Coronado Island. Naval Base San Diego – also known as 32nd Street Naval Station – is located on the other side of San Diego Bay, across from the Coronado base.