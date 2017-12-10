2 Women Taken to Hospital After Clairemont Apartment Fire

Two women were taken to the hospital with critical and serious injuries after a fire broke out in their Clairemont apartment.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning in the 7700 block of Belden St.

Firefighters had to rescue a woman trapped inside her apartment. Another woman was able to get herself out of the building.

The flames were so intense that the fire reached the unit above them.

The fire was put out quickly, and investigators are trying to assess the cause.