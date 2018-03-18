2 Teens Arrested, Several Injured in Separate DUI Crashes Over St. Patrick's Day Weekend - NBC 7 San Diego
2 Teens Arrested, Several Injured in Separate DUI Crashes Over St. Patrick's Day Weekend

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Two teen drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and several people were injured after two separate crashes in San Diego over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

    One crash occurred in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, when a 16-year-old driver took a curve on Imperial Avenue too quickly and crashed his Honda Accord into a wall, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Robert Heims said.

    The driver had minor injuries but the car’s two passengers, both teens, received serious injuries. The 16-year-old passenger fractured his pelvis and had several other wounds, but was expected to survive, Heims said.

    The 15-year-old passenger received injuries to his kidney and liver and may not survive, Heims said.

    A separate crash in Carmel Mountain about three hours earlier also included a teenager suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, SDPD said.

    The crash happened after a driver with a car in tow stopped on Camino Del Norte to check the hitch in between the two vehicles. That’s when the 16-year-old driver in a Nissan Xterra rear-ended the car-in-tow, pinning the driver in between the two cars.

    The man’s legs were fractured in the crash and he was transported to the hospital, Heims said. He is expected to survive.

    In both crashes, the teenage drivers were arrested for DUI.

