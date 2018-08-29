2 Seriously Injured in Hit and Run Following Street Fight in Santee

Two women were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash that followed a street fight in Santee, deputies say.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies say the women were hit on the 10230 block of Molino Road just after 8 p.m.

A witness told NBC 7 two men were involved in a street fight with his teenage neighbor right in front of his house.

He and another man who was across the street with two women ran to try and break up the fight.

After successfully halting the fisticuffs, two men involved in the fight got into a dark-colored sedan, possibly a late model Honda Civic, and drove off.

That’s when they hit the two women and continued driving, the witness said. Deputies later confirmed the witness’s report but said there were three people in the suspect vehicle.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and have the area taped off. The victims were in their late 30s and early 40s, deputies said.

NBC 7 learned that deputies were investigating a car with a similar description found parked at a church nearby on Magnolia Street. The sheriff's department did not confirm the car was involved in the crash.

No other information was available.

