Two people were rescued from a cave near Sunset Cliffs after their fishing boat became trapped inside overnight, San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards said.

The two men were asleep inside their 26-foot catamaran -- which was in auto-pilot mode -- as they returned from a fishing trip near Coronado Island. At about midnight, they woke up to find the surf was pushing their vessel into a cave, SDFD Lifeguards Lt. Rich Stropky said.

Despite efforts to fight the waves, their boat was pushed inside, eventually onto a perch where the boat stabilized.

The boaters put out a distress call and estimated their coordinates but it took crews nearly an hour to find the obscured cave, which was near the Point Loma Wastewater Treatment Plant, Stropky said.

The U.S. Coast Guard was the first on scene but their vessel was too large to enter the cave's shallow waters.

Lifeguards deployed to perform a swimming rescue.

"The boat was inside, sitting high and dry at the time, with the people on board -- still on the boat so they weren’t in harm's way at the time. But they were clearly stuck and needed to get out of there," Stropky said.

Crews helped the two men off the boat and swam them out of the cave, where a boat was waiting for them just offshore, Stropky said.

Neither men were injured. One person was checked by medics but was not transported to the hospital.

The boat remained in the cave. Stropky said lifeguards would have to wait until daybreak to figure out a way to get the vessel out.

In all, about a half-dozen agencies helped with the rescue, including the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, San Diego Fire-Rescue, and military police from nearby Naval Base Point Loma.

No other information was available.

