2 Horses Dead After Collision on Del Mar Racetrack

Two horses have died after colliding on Del Mar's racetrack during training Thursday morning, a day after the start of the 2019 Del Mar Racing season, officials confirmed.

Thoroughbred Club spokesperson Mac McBride said the two horses were being ridden when they collided on the track at about 6:45 a.m. Both immediately died from impact and were not euthanized.

The riders were thrown from their horses. One was injured and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The racing season opened Wednesday under a shroud of controversy following a series of horse deaths at Santa Anita Racetrack in the Los Angeles area. Their racing season ended with 30 horse deaths and the banning of Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer.

In response, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club officials said numerous changes at the track were made to ensure horse safety, including on-site veterinarians during morning training.

