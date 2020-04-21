Mission Valley

17-Year-Old Sought in Connection to Mission Valley Stabbing

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was stabbed in Mission Valley, allegedly by a 17-year-old.

Authorities said the stabbing was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of 500 Hotel Circle South. The victim was stabbed with a pocket knife and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

An armed 17-year-old is wanted in connection to the attack. He was described as being about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He wore a black hoodie with red and white on the front and black sweatpants.

Police said the suspect has two firearms on him and was last seen fleeing the area in a "newer Mercedes" with shiny rims.

Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately clear.

