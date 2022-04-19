15-Year-Old Stabbed Repeatedly in Stomach Near San Marcos Park: SDSO

A teen was rushed to a North County hospital Tuesday afternoon in San Marcos after they were stabbed, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The attack took place shortly after 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos, an SDSO representative told NBC 7.

The condition of the 15-year-old victim is not known at this time, according to the sheriff's department. Officials said they had been stabbed repeatedly in the stomach.

Multiple suspects, who are also believed to be juveniles, left the area near Bradley Park when deputies arrived, investigators said. None were taken into custody at that time, according to officials.

Deputies originally told NBC 7 that the victim in this case was 16-year-old and later informed us the teen was 15 -- Ed.