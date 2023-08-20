Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary hits San Diego County

Tropical Storm Hilary battered San Diego with heavy wind and rain — multiple inches over 24 hours in some areas — starting Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Trees toppled down on homes, large boulders tumbled onto roadways and water flooded intersections
all over the county. Several warnings were put out ahead of the storm's arrival, alerting residents to possible wind speeds up to 73 mph.
San Diego County officials proclaimed a local emergency as the storm pushed over the Northern Baja California region. The storm's force was enough to
cause closures at beaches and parks, and some of San DIegans' favorite spots, and it even canceled the first day of school for thousands of students.
Here are some images of the storm's impact on our area.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: People stand on a pier over the Pacific Ocean with Tropical Storm Hilary approaching in San Diego County on August 20, 2023 in Imperial Beach, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary approaches with parts of California, Arizona, and Nevada preparing for flooding and heavy rains. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A downed tree lies on the ground in Wynola between Santa Ysabel and Julian, as Tropical Storm Hilary moves into San Diego County, Aug. 20, 2023.
A large rock fell onto lanes if I-8 in Jacumba as heavy rain and winds from Tropical Storm Hilary battered San Diego County on Aug. 20, 2023.
California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria discussing impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 20, 2023.
California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria discussing impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 20, 2023.
A shelter set up in a gym for residents in Tijuana impacted by rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 20, 2023.
Hurricane Hunters flying over San Diego county during Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 20, 2023.
A child helps their family load up sandbags in Poway on Aug. 20, 2023.
Strong winds from Tropical Storm Hilary split a large tree limb from it’s trunk in 4S Ranch on Aug. 20, 2023.
Strong winds from Tropical Storm Hilary split a large tree limb from it’s trunk in 4S Ranch on Aug. 20, 2023.
A car and a truck slid underneath a jack-knifed pickup truck on the freeway in Mission Valley as rains from Tropical Storm Hilary slicked the roadway on Aug. 20, 2023.
Strong winds from Tropical Storm Hilary pushed over a tree onto a pickup truck in San Diego on Aug. 20, 203.
A swift water rescue team helps a stranded driver out of their car on Qualcomm Way during heavy rain from Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 20, 2023.
A pickup truck went off the roadway, hit a tree and nearly rolled over into a parking lot in Escondido after heavy rain from Tropical Storm Hilary soaked the streets on Aug. 20, 2023.