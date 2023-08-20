Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary hits San Diego County

Tropical Storm Hilary battered San Diego with heavy wind and rain — multiple inches over 24 hours in some areas — starting Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

Trees toppled down on homes, large boulders tumbled onto roadways and water flooded intersections all over the county. Several warnings were put out ahead of the storm's arrival, alerting residents to possible wind speeds up to 73 mph.

San Diego County officials proclaimed a local emergency as the storm pushed over the Northern Baja California region. The storm's force was enough to cause closures at beaches and parks, and some of San DIegans' favorite spots, and it even canceled the first day of school for thousands of students.

Here are some images of the storm's impact on our area.