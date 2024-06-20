San Diego

12-year-old San Diegan beats leukemia with the help of music

By Nicole Gomez

NBC7 caught up with Make-a-Wish recipient, 12-year-old Avila Gachalian who is in remission from leukemia. She was diagnosed in 2019 and received her wish of a home music studio during the pandemic.

Avila credits music with getting her through a cancer relapse in 2022. She battled through two more years of chemotherapy and had her last treatment in December. Now she’s cancer-free and has her own original song about facing fear.

Avila will start middle school in the Fall and is looking forward to pursuing her musical dreams.

