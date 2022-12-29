$11k-Winning SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold at North Park Liquor Store

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego liquor store and is worth $11,563, the California Lottery announced.

The winning San Diego ticket was sold at Adams Wine & Spirits in North Park, which is located at 2740 Adams Ave.

There were two other tickets sold with numbers, but missing the Mega number -- one each at a gas station in Fullerton and a liquor store in Alhambra. They are also worth $11,563.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $20 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 11, 23, 28, 30, 43 and the Mega number was 8. The jackpot was $19 million.

The drawing was the 13th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.