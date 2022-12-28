Old Town

San Diegans! Enjoy Free Admission to Old Town Trolley Tours, Whaley House and Ghost and Gravestones Tour in January

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Garske-OldTownSanDiego-31
Monica Garske

Calling all locals! Ever wanted to sightsee San Diego as a tourist? Or take a ghost & gravestones tour, or even go inside the Whaley House? Well, now you can for free in January.

Starting January 2, residents with a valid ID can enjoy a free Old Town Trolley Tour, take a self-guided daytime tour of the Whaley House and enjoy a ghost and gravestones tour for free.

Tickets must be bought at ticket booths, the ticket offer is for families and individuals and not for groups like schools.

San Diego residents can also sign up for a free hometown pass and receive a complimentary trolley ticket when accompanied by a paid adult guest.

For more details, click here.

