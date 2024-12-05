101, 405 and 710 Freeways to close overnight this week

The 101 Freeway in Encino, 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass are and 710 Freeway in Long Beach will have partial lane closures from Wednesday to Friday night for utility work.

:rotating_light: OVERNIGHT CLOSURES :rotating_light:



Overnight closures happening this week on US 101 in Encino, I-405 in Sepulveda Pass and I-710 in Long Beach from Tuesday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 6. More information below :point_down: pic.twitter.com/5yg7ObWjUm — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 3, 2024

101 Freeway in Encino

Right two southbound lanes from Reseda Boulevard to Hayvenhurst Avenue closed Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Right two southbound lanes from Reseda Boulevard to Hayvenhurst Avenue closed Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass

Right northbound lane from Sepulveda Boulevard to the 101 Freeway closed Wednesday from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Right southbound lane from Sepulveda Boulevard to Getty Center Drive closed Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Right northbound lane from Wilshire Boulevard to Getty Center Drive closed Wednesday from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

710 Freeway in Long Beach

Right Northbound lane from Pacific Coast Highway to Wardlow Road closed Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Current road closures and conditions can be found here.