1-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle in North County San Diego, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol reported Monday a crash that left a one-year-old dead near Valley Center in North County San Diego last week.

The boy was struck around 8:30 a.m. last Monday while in the roadway on a cul-du-sac off of Valley Center Road on the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians reservation, CHP said in a report released Monday.

A helicopter was called in to transport the boy to a nearby hospital, but the infant was pronounced dead en route, CHP said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Officer said the child exited the home on his own while his mother was tending to her other child. The family noticed the child was missing and searched for him, ultimately finding the unresponsive boy in the roadway, the county said.

The driver was identified only as a man. CHP did not suspect drugs or alcohol to be factors in the crash.

The county listed the manner of death as an accident.

CHP said Monday the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information was asked to contact their Oceanside office.