1 stabbed in group of juveniles fighting on MTS bus in Imperial Beach: Sheriff's Lt.

A juvenile was stabbed in the stomach Thursday during a fight involving a group of people on a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus.

Sheriff's Lt. Matthew Carpenter said the brawl occurred at 4:55 p.m. on the bus at 700 Seacoast Drive.

"About 20 juveniles were fighting on the bus and one of them was stabbed in the stomach and was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition," Carpenter said. "When deputies got on the scene, all the juveniles ran. We have no one in custody at this point."

Sheriff's deputies do not yet have a description of the suspect.