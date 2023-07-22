Man shot, killed in City Heights; suspect arrested

One person is dead after being shot in the back in the Chollas Creek neighborhood of San Diego on Saturday evening. The suspect has been arrested, officials said.

At 4:28 p.m., a call came into police dispatchers reporting two gunshots heard at Chollas Parkway near 54th Street, which sits on the outskirts of City Heights, near the Chollas Creek area.

When officers arrived, they were directed down into a ravine where a man was found lying and suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to SDPD Homicide Lt. Jud Campbell.

Paramedics arrived and worked to save the man's life. Police said the man was transported to the hospital but died.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Officers learned the victim was involved in an argument with two men. One of them pulled out a gun and shot the victim, Campbell said.

"It appears [the suspect] fled in a potentially-light colored vehicle heading east on Chollas Parkway," Campbell said.

The victim has been identified and is described as a 29-year-old man, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release Sunday. Police have not yet released his identity because his family is still being notified.

There were witnesses, but they were uncooperative, SDPD said.

SDPD's Homicide Investigators have taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story NBC 7 is working to update in real-time as more information arrives. Check back here soon for more details.