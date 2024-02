A suspect remains at large after a person was shot in Fallbrook and taken to the hospital on Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. at 100 Ammunition Road.

Authorities did not provide NBC 7 with details on the victim's condition.

No other information was immediately available.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.