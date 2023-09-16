El Cajon

1 person shot in El Cajon, suspect outstanding

By Danielle Smith

A 16-year-old was shot Saturday in the parking lot of the Parkway Plaza mall in El Cajon, officials said.

The shooting occurred at 400 Fletcher Parkway at around 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Following the incident, the victim went into a nearby Halloween store. The suspect fled the scene and is still outstanding, SDSO said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the El Cajon Police Department said in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, at around 6:30 p.m.

San Diego sheriff's deputies stayed at the scene to help El Cajon police.

This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information.

