18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in Residential Mira Mesa Neighborhood

An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in a residential neighborhood of Mira Mesa on Wednesday, according to San Diego police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting along Deering Street north of Westmore Road just before 9:30 a.m. The neighborhood is a block north of the Village at Mira Mesa shopping center.

The victim was found in the street with at least one gunshot wound, an SDPD spokesperson said. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from officers and paramedics.

SDPD Homicide Lt. Jud Campbell said police know the identity of the victim, but are not ready to release his name.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Crime has been increasing over time here. It seems less and less safe," neighbor Lorna Blechynden said.

Blechynden believes crime in the neighborhood is increasing, and called Wednesday's hooting the latest example.

"In Mira Mesa, there's just so much more crime activity than there used to be. I'm not sure I'm safe walking the streets with my dog. It's just sad," she said.

No arrests have been made and SDPD has not released descriptions of possible suspects. Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Investigators were seen going in and out of a home near where the victim was found.

"It's the middle of the day. People are home, working from home, that kind of thing, so if anybody saw anything that could potentially be relevant, please reach out to the San Diego Police Department," Lt. Campbell said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.