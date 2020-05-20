1 Dead in Solo Crash on SR-163 in Hillcrest

One person was killed Wednesday in a solo crash on northbound State Route 163 in Hillcrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near Washington Street. The victim died at the scene, CHP said.

Northbound lanes of SR-163 will be closed at Robinson Avenue for an unknown amount of time, CHP said. San Diego Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

No other information was available.

