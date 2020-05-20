Hillcrest

1 Dead in Solo Crash on SR-163 in Hillcrest

Northbound lanes of SR-163 will be closed at Robinson Avenue for an unknown duration

Scene of the fatal crash
One person was killed Wednesday in a solo crash on northbound State Route 163 in Hillcrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near Washington Street. The victim died at the scene, CHP said.

Northbound lanes of SR-163 will be closed at Robinson Avenue for an unknown amount of time, CHP said. San Diego Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

