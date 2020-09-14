CVPD

1 Dead in Rollover Crash in Chula Vista

By Rafael Avitabile

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Stock photo/Getty Images

A rollover crash in a residential neighborhood in Chula Vista left a man dead Monday night.

The car rolled over and came to rest against another car parked along Kearny Street at around 8:15 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The driver of the flipped car, who lived in the area was pronounced dead at the scene, CVPD said. The man had an argument with his girlfriend and left his home angry prior to the crash, according to investigators.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

No other information was available.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

